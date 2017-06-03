'Flaked' Season 2 Release Date, Spoilers: Can the Truth Really Set Chip Free?

Will Arnett is all set to return as Chip in the second season of the Netflix original comedy series "Flaked." And even before it hits the streaming site, it is already becoming evident that the upcoming season will be all about redemption.

Facebook/FlakedNetflixPromotional image for the Netflix original series, “Flaked,” starring Will Arnett.

Chip has previously hit rock bottom in the season 1 finale, but he may not be moving back up anytime soon. His life will continue to unravel as he tries to hide his return to his alcohol addiction for as long as he still can. His continuing denial of this addiction will also keep him from exposing the truth about a drunk-driving accident that took a man's life a decade ago.

But at some point in the upcoming second season, Chip is expected to finally realize the need to seek out a much straighter path and tread it towards the eventual redemption of his life. However, in order to do this, Chip will have to learn to accept the past, which would then enable him to forgive and finally gain the willingness to change his life for the better. It seems to be a hard nut to crack especially since his life has always been embroiled in one lie after the other.

Can Chip finally rise above everything that's wrong with his current situation, or will he always be haunted by the lies that have been controlling his life?

In an interview with Daily News (as cited by TV Guide), Arnett teased that the truths that have been hidden for so long, and the thing that led the people in the series to meet under such circumstances, which were based on lies, may finally be exposed. They way everyone will cope after this is what the upcoming season may be all about.

The dry-humored series was co-written by Arnett himself and Mark Chappell, and it chronicles the life of Chip, who is a well-known Alcoholics Anonymous leader and local hero in the insular world of Venice, California. The complication lies in the fact that Chip's reputation overall public image has been based on nothing but a tangled web of lies.

"Flaked" season 2 is now streaming on Netflix. Fans can watch a trailer for the latest season below.