'Flashpoint' Rumors: Standalone Movie about 'The Flash' to Arrive in 2020

Facebook/Justice League Movie It has been announced that the solo "The Flash" movie will run on the "Flashpoint" comic book storyline and will be called as such.

After it was originally slated to arrive next year, "The Flash" standalone movie may hit theaters in 2020.

It was revealed at last month's San Diego Comic-Con (SDCC) that "The Flash" solo movie will be officially known as "Flashpoint," the popular story arc in the DC comic books that features Barry Allen/The Flash (Ezra Miller in the upcoming movie) altering the timeline and reality after going back to the past to save his mother from being killed.

Despite the reveal, though, it was not announced when the said movie will be released. While some suspect that DC and Warner Bros. are still waiting for the box-office performance of "Justice League" this November (where the DC superhero character will appear for the third time after last year's "Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice" and "Suicide Squad") before announcing the release date of "Flashpoint," it is now speculated that it will see a 2020 release.

While it was previously reported that Warner Bros. has earmarked two release dates for 2020, it remains unknown as to what movies will be released in the said year. However, according to rumors, it is likely for DC and Warner Bros. to drop "Suicide Squad 2" and "Flashpoint" in February and July that year, respectively.

To recall, "The Flash" movie was originally slated to arrive in March 2018. However, after the departure of Seth Grahame Smith from the director's chair in early 2017, his replacement, "Dope" director Rick Famuyiwa, also announced that he was leaving the project for the same reason as that of Smith: creative differences with DC and Warner Bros.

Last January, it was also reported that the script for the upcoming DC and Warner Bros. movie was being completely overhauled, with "King Arthur: Legend of the Sword" writer Joby Harold taking charge of a page-one rewrite of the script.

As of this writing, it remains unknown who will helm "Flashpoint." However, it was also rumored last June that directors Phil Lord and Chris Miller could take charge of the project after their untimely departure from the "Han Solo" project.