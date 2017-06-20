'Flatliners' News, Release Date: Ellen Page and Nina Dobrev Explore the Afterlife in New Trailer

Sony Pictures Entertainment has released the official trailer for "Flatliners," the upcoming sequel to the 1990 film of the same name.

REUTERS/ERIC GAILLARDKiefer Sutherland to reprise role in 'Flatliners' sequel.

The trailer featured the five main protagonists, led by Ellen Page's Courtney Holmes. She was accompanied by Nina Dobrev, Diego Luna, James Norton and Kiersey Clemons as Marlo, Ray, Jamie and Sophia, respectively.

It also previewed the film's plot, which appears to be similar to its predecessor. Courtney approached Jamie with an enticing offer, and he accepted. However, he soon found out that Courtney had something else entirely planned. She asked him to stop her heart for a brief amount of time before reviving her again in order to give her a firsthand glimpse of the afterlife.

Soon enough, the rest of the group undergo the procedure as well, but they soon discovered that they have gotten more than what they have bargained for. Out of curiosity and competition, the members of the group start upping their time, leading to having their hearts stopped at longer periods. They began experiencing hallucinations, with the experience taking a toll on their psychological state and past transgressions coming back to haunt them.

The original film, which starred Kiefer Sutherland, Julia Roberts and Kevin Bacon, was directed by Joel Schumacher. It ended with everyone coming out unharmed, though it remains to be seen if the sequel will trod down the same path. Sutherland will return to reprise his role.

"I play a professor at the medical university," Sutherland told Metro in July 2016. "It is never stated but it will probably be very clearly understood that I'm the same character I was in the original 'Flatliners' but that I have changed my name and I've done some things to move on from the experiments that we were doing in the original film."

Production on the "Flatliners" sequel concluded earlier this year, but it has been revealed that the film will hold reshoots in July. The 2017 film has Niels Arden Oplev at the helm. The Danish director is known for the Swedish adaptation of "The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo."

"Flatliners" will premiere on Sept. 29.

Watch the trailer below: