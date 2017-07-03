'FLCL' Season 2, 3 Release Date News: Anime's New Seasons to Arrive in 2018

After plans for "FLCL" seasons 2 and 3 were announced last year, the anime series' upcoming seasons have finally been confirmed for a 2018 airing.

The Anime Expo 2017 event in Los Angeles became the venue for the announcement of the air dates of "FLCL" seasons 2 and 3 along with the release of its first trailer.

According to Production I.G's Maki Terashima-Furuta and Toonami's Jason DeMarco, who led the panel at the event, the sequel seasons of "FLCL" will have six episodes each and will feature the music of Japanese rock band The Pillows.

Facebook/FLCL It has been announced that "FLCL" seasons 2 and 3 will be aired next year.

To the uninitiated, "FLCL" was an anime that followed the life and adventures of a young boy named Naoto Nandaba, whose life changed when Haruko Haruhara hits him with her iconic yellow Vespa. However, it has been learned that "FLCL" seasons 2 and 3 will each have their own distinct story and will not be connected to the first "FLCL", which was released in 2000.

According to DeMarco, "FLCL" season 2 will feature a new character named Hidomi. The young girl will cross paths with a substitute teacher who looks like the protagonist in the first "FLCL," Haruko. While it's unclear what significance her meeting with Haruko's lookalike will be, it is said that she and her friend Ide will find themselves in trouble with Medical Mechanica.

"The original FLCL is an anime classic and has been a fixture on Adult Swim since we first laid eyes on it. I'm beyond thrilled to be able to produce a sequel with the original creators, for Toonami, where it belongs," DeMarco said.

No details have been released for "FLCL" season 3.

Meanwhile, it has also been revealed that talents working for "One Punch Man," "Mob Psycho 100," "My Hero Academia," and "Naruto" are joining forces to work on the upcoming seasons of "FLCL." According to Terashima-Furuta, they had to hire different people to work on the upcoming seasons of the anime series as those who worked on the original are already old.

"FLCL" seasons 2 and 3 will air over Toonami's Adult Swim next year.