'Fleabag' Season 2 Confirmed; Series to Premiere 2019 on BBC and Amazon

(Photo: Facebook/fleabag) "Fleabag" returns for season 2 in 2019.

"Fleabag" will return for a second season in 2019, the series creator and star Phoebe Waller-Bridge announced on Friday.

The British comedy has been officially picked up for another run, according to reports. Production for season 2 will begin on November of this year and Waller-Bridge will be back as writer/lead star for the series. Further details about the storyline and cast are still being kept under wraps.

"Fleabag signalled the arrival of a hugely distinctive writer with the mesmerising performing talent to match," said BBC's Controller of Comedy Commissioning Shane Allen. "Phoebe's career has shot up like a firework display in the last year and the show has been rightly hailed as a modern classic. It'll be thrilling to see where she takes the character in the next series," he added.

Adapted from Waller-Bridge's critically acclaimed stage play, the hit comedy was nominated for six BAFTA Television Awards earlier this year. The actress won over her co-star Olivia Colman for the best female performance in a comedy program award.

Season 1 introduced the grief-ridden, furious, cash-strapped character of Fleabag (Waller-Bridge). While coming to terms with a traumatic event, she is forced to deal with life in London. Also included in the cast are Sian Clifford, Brett Gelman, Jenny Rainsford, Jamie Demetriou, Hugh Dennis, Hugh Skinner and Bill Paterson.

The show premiered in July 2016 on BBC Three, the network's online channel. Ahead of its BBC debut, "Fleabag" was acquired by Amazon for its Amazon Prime Video in May 2016. It was then launched on the streaming service in September of last year.

Before the international hit airs in 2019, Waller-Bridge is set to appear in the upcoming Han Solo standalone film. She has also been tapped to work as showrunner for a BBC America drama titled "Killing Eve" in 2018.

An exact release date for "Fleabag" has yet to be announced.