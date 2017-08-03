Flesh-Eating Bacteria at Myrtle Beach, South Carolina: Authorities Dispute Mom's Claims

Did a mom really suffer from severely wounded legs due to flesh-eating bacteria at Myrtle Beach, South Carolina? Her family claims that she got the infection from the water and has a viral photo to show her condition. Authorities, however, are disputing the claim.

Reuters/Alexandre Meneghini A family claims Myrtle Beach has flesh-eating bacteria that caused the infection of their matriarch.

Marsha Barnes Beal posted her mom Bonita Fetterman's situation on Facebook last Sunday. Along with it, Beal included a photo that Fetterman's red wounded leg. Beal also said her mom remains stable in the ICU but she is not yet in the clear.

"She came in contact with a life threating flesh eating bacteria after putting her feet in the water at Myrtle Beach," Beal wrote, adding her mom needed prayers. "Surgery is the only option until it is completely cut away from her long."

The family also talked with the media and stated that Fetterman had a cut in her legs when she took a dip on the beach. She did not seek any medical treatment until much later when she noticed blisters forming on her legs, which then started turning purple. Doctors told them that flesh-eating bacteria caused the infection.

The family had been on a holiday in Myrtle Beach and was staying at a hotel, where Fetterman allegedly cut her skin from one of the balcony chairs. Authorities, however, issued a statement saying that they have not received any incident reports from the beach.

"The city has been unable to confirm the location or date of any such incident. At this point, all we have is a Facebook post, with no confirmation," the official Myrtle Beach City Government posted on social media.

Mark Kruea, the spokesperson for Myrtle Beach, also told the press that the family has not elevated their issue to the city.

Necrotizing fasciitis is another term for flesh-eating bacteria infection. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, it happens when bacteria ravages soft skin tissues, especially when an open wound has not been treated properly. This includes group A Streptococcus, Klebsiella, Clostridium, Escherichia coli, Staphylococcus aureus and Aeromonas hydrophila.