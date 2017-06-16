Flint, Michigan Water Crisis Latest News 2017: Michigan Medical Chief, Health Director, 5 Officials Charged with Involuntary Manslaughter

Charges of involuntary manslaughter and obstruction of justice were filed against Michigan's health chief, Dr. Eden Wells, and five other lower-ranking state officials Wednesday in relation to the Flint,Michigan water crisis. Charges of misconduct of office was also filed against the head of the Department of Health and Human Services in Michigan, Nick Lyon, along with involuntary manslaughter.

REUTERS/Rebecca Cook/Files The top of a water tower is seen at the Flint Water Plant in Flint, Michigan in this file photo from January 13, 2016.

Also charged were district supervisor Stephen Busch, Flint Emergency Manager Darnell Earley, Flint Water Department Manager Howard Croft, and Department of Environmental Quality's Drinking Water Chief Liane Shekter-Smith. These individuals could end up in prison for 15 years and fined with $7,500 if proven guity of the felony charges.

Attorney General Bill Schuette briefed the media on the latest in the Flint, Michigan water crisis. While the lower-ranking officials have been relieved of their duties, it's still unclear if Wells and Lyons remain employed at the department. Their names are reportedly still listed on the official site as of press time.

Following the announcement of the charges, Michigan Governor Rick Snyder released an official statement saying that Wells and Lyons must be "presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt." Other state leaders, however, called on the officials to step down from their post as court proceedings will soon be underway. Some also criticized the governor for his statement as it focused on the state employees and not the interest of the city's residents.

Some 12 Flint locals died and 80 people were hospitalized after developing diseases, including lead poisoning and Legionnaires' disease, due to the city's contaminated water. "The families of Flint have experienced a tragic, tragic health and safety crisis for the past three years," Schuette said in a statement. He also said that Lyon "failed in his responsibilities to protect the health and safety of the citizens of Flint." Over 250 individuals were interviewed and investigated in connection to the Flint, Michigan water crisis.