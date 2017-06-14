Flip or Flop Couple Divorce News: Christina Already Dating a Businessman; Tarek Doesn't Hate His Ex-Wife

Christina El Moussa's estranged husband Tarek said in a recent interview that he does not hate his ex-wife. This is amidst reports that Christina is already back to dating after their decision to part ways.

Facebook/HGTVHGTV's 'Flip or Flop' stars former husband-and-wife duo Tarek and Christina El Moussa.

Last week, Tarek graced Andy Cohen's SiriusXM show, "Radio Andy with Andy Cohen," and talked about his relationship with Christina. He revealed that they are currently going through the divorce process but are also working together. However, he admitted to not being interested in knowing what was happening when it came to her personal life.

Recently, reports claiming that Christina was seeing a businessman based in Orange County, California, surfaced. The "Flip or Flop" host had already known the businessman, Doug, before she and Tarek even became an item.

A source told People: "It's very new. She's not calling him her boyfriend or anything—there definitely aren't any labels on it. They're just hanging out and enjoying spending time together."

When asked by Cohen if he had any issues with his ex-wife for dating too soon, Tarek said no. "You can't hate someone you have to spend the rest of your life with for the kids. No matter what, even if I wanted to—which I don't—I couldn't hate my almost ex-wife," he said.

Tarek revealed that communication was one of the factors that caused a huge problem in their relationship. According to him, TV notoriety took a toll on their relationship, although it was not the only reason they had decided to get a divorce.

Tarek went on to say that it would take some time before he considers having a serious relationship again. He jestingly said that he's taking "a break from blondes" and might experiment with brunettes for a while.

Back in January, the male "Flip or Flop" host filed for a divorce from Christina after they separated May last year. The have two kids, Brayden, 2, and Taylor, 6.