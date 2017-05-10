'Flip or Flop' Couple Divorce: Christina El Moussa Says She and Tarek Strictly Keep It Professional

Christina and Tarek El Moussa rarely spent the months after their split away from each other after agreeing to co-parent their kids and do another season of "Flip or Flop."

(Photo: Facebook/FliporFlopHGTV)Tarek and Christina El Moussa in "Flip or Flop."

They recently hit the red carpet together at the 2017 Daytime Emmy Awards, showing that things are fine and dandy between them, but some media outlets would say it is a little bit too much.

This is why when E! News got the chance to catch up with Christina, she was asked whether she and her former husband have engaged in some hook-ups post-split.

As one would expect, here is what she had to say: "I have never gone back in the ex category." She pointed out that she would never do so.

It just so happens that things are just really good between Christina and Tarek a year after they called it quits. It seems that the two are handling the aftermath of their divorce amicably.

"We've made a lot of progress on our relationship. We're just really focused on the kids, and we're really excited to start on 15 new episodes of Flip or Flop," Christina explained.

News about their split emerged late last year with Tarek officially filing for divorce December. The events leading up to the separation are a bit controversial as the police was once involved in an altercation at their home.

In a statement, however, the former couple said that there was no violence involved and that no charges were filed. Clearly, things have improved ever since that incident.

The El Moussas are determined to work things out and be there for their kids without the romantic connection. They have also planned to continue working together on a new season of "Flip or Flop."

Currently in production, the series will be back this year. There will be a change in format now since "Flip or Flop" will follow the individual endeavors of the two.