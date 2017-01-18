'Flip or Flop' Divorce: Christina El Moussa's New Boyfriend Gary Anderson Allegedly Slammed by Tarek on Social Media

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

Christina El Moussa appears to be happy these days as she now has the freedom given to her by former husband Tarek. However, a new report suggests that Tarek may have drawn first blood in the divorce when he recently posted something on social media that could potentially be directed to his former wife and "Flip or Flop" co-star Christina.

FACEBOOK/Flip or FlopTarek and Christina El Moussa of 'Flip or Flop' are divorcing after 7 years of marriage.

According to The New York Daily News, Tarek took to Instagram with the cover of the movie "Why Him?" The 2016 romantic comedy tells the tale of a father who disapproves of his daughter's boyfriend.

According to the media outlet, Tarek captioned the post: "OMG!!! If you are having a #rough day you #MUST watch this #movie!! I just #cried of laughter for two hours. #Top three movies #ever!!!!! #whyhim."

The post can no longer be found on the social media network but it has grabbed the attention of fans and followers of the "Flip or Flop" stars. Tarek has yet to address the rumors that he was taking a shot at his ex-wife's new boyfriend, Gary Anderson.

Just last week, Tarek filed for a divorce from Christina, ending their seven-year marriage. The couple said in a statement when their split was announced that there was no third party involved and they are committed to focusing on co-parenting their two children.

Amid all the rumors surrounding the "Flip or Flop" stars' divorce, Tarek also uploaded a post on his social media accounts, slamming the anonymous sources who have been reportedly giving updates to some tabloids. "No matter the lies, innuendo, salacious gossip and 'fake news' that is thrown at me from irresponsible media outlets via anonymous sources, I will keep my focus on what matters most which is co-parenting our children and working hard on our business," the reality star said.

A photo posted by Tarek El Moussa (@therealtarekelmoussa) on Jan 18, 2017 at 11:35am PST

The "Flip or Flop" couple's split was announced in December, following rumors that Tarek and Christina have had some issues over Christina's alleged romantic relationship with Anderson, who happens to be the El Moussas' contractor.

"Flip or Flop" is a popular HGTV show that has been running for over three years.