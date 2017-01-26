'Flip or Flop' Divorce News: Tarek and Christina Remain Friends After Breakup?

The stars of HGTV's "Flip or Flop," Tarek and Christina El Moussa, are said to be getting along as friends even after their separation, according to sources.

Faceboo/FliporFlopHGTVTarek and Christina are said to be on good terms.

E! News reports that the estranged couple have "nothing but respect" for each other and are co-parenting their two kids "successfully."

The El Moussas called it quits last year, with Tarek filing the divorce papers only this month. The HGTV stars made headlines in May 2016 when news of their ugly fight was exposed. Tarek reportedly left their California home during the fight with a gun in his backpack, and Christina called the police because she was worried he would hurt others and himself.

Recently, they released a joint statement, stating that they would keep their personal problems out of their professional lives. The two star together in "Flip or Flop," a popular television series that started in 2013. Speculations claim that the show will be canceled because of the split. HGTV also responded to the rumor, stating that they are leaving the decision to the El Moussas. With both Tarek and Christina still willing to work alongside each other, it appears that fans should not be worried about the show's fate.

A different source claims, though, that the couple are not exactly friendly with each other. In fact, it says Tarek allegedly makes it a point to annoy Christina every chance he gets. According to Us Weekly, the two bicker on the set such that Christina works hard in avoiding her ex. Tarek reportedly likes to boast about his girlfriends. Previously, it was rumored that he was in a relationship with one of the kids' nannies.

"The mood differs day to day, but Christina avoids Tarek. He does things to piss her off, like bragging loudly about sleeping with girls," the source tells Us Weekly. "She thinks Tarek is an absolute pig."