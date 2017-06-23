'Flip or Flop' Lawsuit Scandal News: Could Rap Sheet of Christina El Moussa's Boyfriend Spell Future Trouble?

"Flip or Flop" star Christina El Moussa just can't seem to get a break. Along with her recent divorce and the lawsuit brought against her company, her new boyfriend appears to have his own legal problems.

Facebook/FliporFlopHGTVTarek and Christina El Moussa in "Flip or Flop"

For the moment, the reality show is currently ongoing and doesn't seem affected by either the lawsuit or the the El Moussa divorce. It was recently reported that the former husband and wife reunited to film the show.

The couple filed for divorce earlier this year and has since moved on, with Christina already finding a new beau. However, while the split between the El Moussas seemed to be on good terms, the split between them and one their former employees is far from smooth.

The ex-couple and their company were hit with a lawsuit last month by an ex-employee for $25,000. The complainant claims that the couple withheld his earnings from him via their investment firm, Next Level Properties.

But the lawsuit pales in comparison to the legal troubles Christina's new boyfriend has gone through. Doug Spedding has faced quite a number of lawsuits prior to his relationship with the "Flip or Flop" star, including charges of fraud with regards to his business as well as domestic abuse.

The 55-year-old auto dealer's rap sheet stretches as far back as 2008, when he was hit with a barrage of lawsuits regarding the conduct of his business. Further charges of domestic abuse continued well into the next few years, with his former girlfriend even filing for a restraining order against him.

While Doug could very well be a changed man, his past doesn't paint a very good picture of him as a family man or a business owner. As for Christina's ex-husband, Tarek, he says he is trying to keep the peace between him and his ex-wife for the sake of their children.

"Flip or Flop" is set to return for its seventh season this December..