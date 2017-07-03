'Flip or Flop' News: Christina El Moussa Dates Former Flame; Ex-Husband Tarek Shows Off Bachelor Pad

Facebook/HGTV HGTV's "Flip or Flop" stars former husband-and-wife duo Tarek and Christina El Moussa.

"Flip or Flop" stars Christina and Tarek El Moussa seem to be enjoying life after their highly-publicized divorce earlier this year.

On Thursday, Tarek opened the doors of his Newport Beach bachelor pad to E! News. The 35-year-old gave a walkthrough of his spacious home and his favorite rooms. According to Tarek, his two kids like running around the living room and kitchen areas — turning them into a huge maze as they play different games.

He also allowed a tour of the master bedroom and his kids' rooms. Even though he owns a lot of interesting home decor, Tarek said one of his favorite things is his alarm clock. He explained that he has trouble "waking up in the morning," so it helps him start his busy day on time. Additionally, he showed off the deck that features stunning views of the harbor and ocean.

In a short interview during the tour, Tarek admitted that he and Christina are still in good terms. He revealed that they often check in with each other as well. "She'll call me...you know, we still — deep down — we care about each other," the HGTV celebrity said.

TMZ notes that Tarek is paying $15,000 a month for his house. Aside from its huge outdoor space, the home is just 30 miles away from the house he and Christina previously lived in. Sources claim that Tarek leased his bachelor pad through June 2018, and he has plans to permanently reside in the area.

Meanwhile, Christina is reportedly dating her former boyfriend, Doug Spedding. While it is believed that the two have been dating for only less than a month, sources said Christina and Spedding have known each other for almost a decade now. They only reconnected when Christina separated from Tarek last year. Photos of the rumored couple during their dates began surfacing mid-June as they took romantic boat rides and dinners.