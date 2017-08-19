'Flip or Flop' News: Christina El Moussa Responds to Divorce Petition; Couple Creates New HGTV Show

Christina El Moussa has given a response to estranged husband Tarek's petition for a divorce. Meanwhile, the two are currently working on a new HGTV show.

FACEBOOK/FliporFloponHGTV Tarek and Christina El Moussa in a promotional image for HGTV's "Flip or Flop."

In Christina's response to Tarek's petition which he filed eight months ago at the Orange County courts, she is requesting to have joint legal and physical custody of their children, Taylor and Brayden, E! News confirmed.

She is also asking Tarek for spousal support and compensation for her attorney fees. But despite making their separation official, a source said that Christina is just happy that they're making progress.

"Christina is glad she is one step closer to putting the divorce behind her," said the source.

In the court documents, Christina stated that the reason for their divorce is irreconcilable differences, with the date of their separation listed as May 23, 2016. The date is around the same time the couple had a big altercation that involved a gun and police authorities.

But both Christina and Tarek have put all that behind. Right now, they are just focusing on making co-parenting work and becoming the best kind of parents they can be.

Meanwhile, the two are currently creating a new series that will be based in Chicago, Variety confirmed.

The new series, "Chi-Town Flip," will not be starring the El Moussas. It will actually feature a couple that they met in one of their real estate seminars. The said couple will be flipping houses in Chicago, while the El Moussas will serve as the show's producers.

Tarek confessed that it hasn't exactly been a smooth ride working with his soon-to-be ex-wife.

"To be honest, it has been tough. And we have had our moments. But, again, I just keep reminding myself that we are co-parents to two beautiful kids. We owe it to them to be as amicable as we can be. They deserve nothing less...Our number one priority is our kids," the "Flip or Flop" star said.