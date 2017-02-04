'Flip or Flop' News: Christina El Moussa Spotted With Rumored Boyfriend Gary Anderson

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

"Flip or Flop" star Christina El Moussa was recently spotted going out with rumored boyfriend Gary Anderson.

YouTube/HGTVChristina and Tarek El Moussa in one of the episode previews for 'Flip or Flop'

Christina has been relentlessly linked to Anderson amid her drama-filled divorce situation with estranged husband, business partner and co-star, Tarek El Moussa. In Touch was the first to report and share photos of Christina and Anderson stepping out for a fun stroll within the latter's neighborhood.

"They seemed so relaxed and comfortable together — totally in sync. Christina looked adoringly at him. She was beaming," according to an In Touch source who claims to have witnessed the couple going out.

The unnamed source reportedly added that the couple looked really happy, donning "big smiles" and that Christina was also seen in Anderson's house the night before they were spotted.

The same In Touch report quoted an HGTV insider saying that Christina loves Anderson for being mature, far more better than Tarek had been when they were together. The same source also called Christina and Anderson's relationship "safe."

The HGTV insider also spilled that Anderson had been Christina's support while she was going "through hell" with Tarek.

In December 2016, Christina and Tarek confirmed their separation alongside admitting to an altercation where several police officers were requested to assist the couple after an emotional encounter.

In a joint statement, the couple announced their separation: "We decided to separate while we reevaluated the next steps in our married life. We believed this was in the best interests of the children and the best way to determine a path forward." Tarek filed for divorce in January.

The former couple was still hit by controversies as there have been reports that Tarek was mistreating Christina when they were still together. Based on accounts from an anonymous source, In Touch reported that Tarek was "verbally abusive" and has been treating Christina "like garbage."

Tarek responded to the rumors through his social media account, calling it "fake news" from "irresponsible media outlets" while Christina decided not to comment.