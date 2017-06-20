'Flip or Flop' News: Fans Comment on 'Awkward' New Season After Tarek and Christina El Moussa's Split

Many viewers reacted to the "awkwardness" between estranged couple Tarek and Christina El Moussa when "Flip or Flop" returned with a new season on Thursday.

Facebook/TarekAndChristinaA promotional photo of Tarek and Christina El Moussa's HGTV program "Flip or Flop."

Fans already know that Tarek and Christina's troubled marriage ended in separation. However, the duo has decided to go on with the production of their HGTV program, despite the fact that they are in the middle of a highly publicized divorce. After announcing their plans to legally separate in December 2016, Tarek officially filed for divorce in January of this year.

"Flip or Flop" returned to the small screen last week and it looks like Tarek and Christina's estrangement was noticed by fans in the premiere. Viewers took to Twitter to weigh in on the awkward interactions between the two hosts during the episode.



The Wrap pointed out that one fan described the episode as "super awkward," while another commented, "Please tell me that I am not the only one that sees the awkwardness between Tarek and Christina in the New Flip or Flop." A viewer even compared the episode to a situation in a family, posting, "I feel like we're all the kids at the dinner table sitting there eating in silence hoping mom and dad don't start fighting."

Tarek is currently single but he previously admitted that he's open to getting back to the dating scene. The TV host even said he's willing to join "The Bachelor" if given the chance. Christina, on the other hand, is moving on as well. She is reportedly in a relationship with businessman Doug Spedding, who apparently dated her in the past before she had even met Tarek.

Tarek and Christina are parents to two kids, 6-year-old daughter Taylor, and 21-month-old son Brayden.

All-new "Flip or Flop" episodes air Thursday nights at 9 p.m. EDT on HGTV.