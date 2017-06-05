'Flip or Flop' News: Star Tarek El Moussa Open to Find Love in 'The Bachelor'

"Flip or Flop" might not be the only show in which fans will get to watch Tarek El Moussa. Now that he is dating again, he is willing to be the future leading man in "The Bachelor."

(Photo: HGTV)Tarek and Christina El Moussa for "Flip or Flop."

The half of the "Flip or Flop" duo revealed in an interview with E! News that he is getting a hang of the bachelor life after his split with Christina El Moussa after seven years of marriage.

"I've really never been single before, believe it or not. It's a whole new life and I am having a lot of fun. I'm just a free spirit, I'm happy, I love going on dates, I like meeting girls," Tarek said.

The "Flip or Flop" star did say that he is "not exclusively" dating anyone, the reality star seems to have gotten himself back out there since the divorce.

When asked about joining "The Bachelor" and finding love in the series, Tarek said, "I would be open to that." He continued, "Yeah, I would absolutely be open to that ... 20 women? No problem."

For those who do not know, "The Bachelor" is an ABC reality show in which a bachelor like Tarek meets and gets to know 20 or more women, one of which he may end up popping the question to.

While he will not say no to an appearance in "The Bachelor," fans of Tarek should not expect to see him there anytime soon. Instead, they will see him working together with his ex-wife in the next season of "Flip or Flop."

The El Moussas have kept things amicable since the divorce. Tarek said that he and Christina are doing their best to get along for their two children. Since they are no longer married, the next "Flip or Flop" will follow the two in their individual endeavors as well.

Many are impressed with how the exes could work together after their split, but the former couple is focused on co-parenting.