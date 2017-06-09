'Flip or Flop' News: Tarek and Christina El Moussa Move On from Each Other After Filing for Divorce

Tarek and Christina El Moussa have moved on from their highly-publicized divorce.

Facebook/HGTVTarek El Moussa officially filed for divorce from Christina last January.

The "Flip or Flop" hosts called it quits last year, and they are now finalizing their divorce. Tarek had a radio interview with Andy Cohen on Wednesday and he confirmed that his ex-wife is back on the dating scene. However, he did not seem too enthusiastic about her romantic life.

"Yes, she is dating. Who specifically, I couldn't tell you," Tarek told the "Radio Andy with Andy Cohen" host (via Page Six). "We're going through this divorce thing, we're working together ... I just really don't want to know what's going on with her personal life."

Reports note that Christina is currently dating an Orange County-based businessman named Doug. They have known each other for a decade and they had a relationship before she and Tarek met each other.

As for Tarek's romantic life, the real estate agent told E! News that things are going well for him. He shared that he is enjoying life as a bachelor, and he is not exclusively dating anyone at the moment.

"I've really never been single before, believe it or not," the father of two admitted. "It's a whole new life and I am having a lot of fun. I'm just a free spirit, I'm happy, I love going on dates, I like meeting girls."

Tarek appears to really like being a single man, but he recently said he's open to find love on the ABC reality show "The Bachelor."

Christina, 33 and Tarek, 35, separated in May 2016 after a huge fight between the pair led to police being called. Guns were also recovered from their family home at the time. Tarek filed for divorce from Christina in January and the process of their legal separation is still ongoing. They are parents to two kids, Taylor, 6, and Brayden, 1.

Despite their emotional separation, Tarek and Christina will still appear on the next season of "Flip or Flop" as co-hosts.