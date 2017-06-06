'Flip or Flop' News: Tarek El Moussa Open to Becoming the Next 'Bachelor'

It feels like a long time since the "Flip or Flop" stars and real-life husband and wife Tarek and Christina El Moussa split up, but it actually has only been a few months. Still, one can't help but wonder what the two are up to since Tarek officially filed for divorce from Christina last January. Everyone knows that the two are still working together on their TV show, but what about their personal lives?

Facebook/HGTVTarek El Moussa officially filed for divorce from Christina last January.

Well, fans don't have to wonder much about what Tarek has been doing because he seems fine with talking about his dating life. In an interview with E! Tarek El Moussa revealed some juicy details about his newfound freedom.

"I've really never been single before, believe it or not." Tarek admitted. "It's a whole new life and I am having a lot of fun. I'm just a free spirit. I'm happy. I love going on dates. I like meeting girls."

So Tarek is definitely going out of late. He also admitted that he isn't dating anyone exclusively, which is good news to female fans out there. Probably the biggest surprise of all is that Tarek also expressed an interest in becoming the next "Bachelor." Since he loves to go on dates and meeting girls then "The Bachelor" is definitely the best place for him. It wouldn't be surprising if "The Bachelor" franchise picks up on his interest and even offer him the job since the show itself is full of surprises.

But while Tarek may be interested in "The Bachelor," he says that he is focused on his children and traveling right now, so he is definitely enjoying his new life. Meanwhile, "Flip or Flop" has also been renewed for a new season and will be premiering in December 2018. The best news of all is that it will run for 20 episodes.