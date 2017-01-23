'Flip or Flop' News: Tarek El Moussa Speaks About Divorce From Christina, Slams 'Fake News'

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

After a series of reports about the current situation between "Flip or Flop" stars Tarek and Christina El Moussa, Tarek has decided to speak up against what he called "fake news" in relation to his divorce from Christina.

HGTVTarek and Christina El Moussa in an episode of "Flip or Flop" on HGTV.

E! News reports that Tarek spoke up following a series of reports by In Touch. It seems the Jan. 30 issue of the tabloid contains several stories about the former couple. In one of the reports by In Touch, it was mentioned that the divorce "is turning ugly."

According to E! News, In Touch quoted an anonymous source who claimed Tarek "found humor in insulting his wife in repeated verbal attacks. Some of his bad behavior was even caught on camera [in footage that never aired]."

The anonymous source also reportedly said that Tarek insults Christina "all the time" and would just laugh, adding that "Tarek treated Christina like garbage."

Neither of the two commented on the particular claim. However, after In Touch posted an excerpt of the article online, Tarek hit back through his social media pages, addressing "salacious gossip" and "fake news."

Last Jan. 19, Tarek posted a photo message on Instagram saying, "No matter the lies, innuendo, salacious gossip and 'fake news' that is thrown at me from irresponsible media outlets via anonymous sources, I will keep my focus on what matters most which is co-parenting our children and working hard on our business."

Christina has not published any reaction to the reports. But according to Hollywood Life, she's having a hard time dealing with life after Tarek moved out. The report quotes an insider sharing, "Since [Tarek moved out] Christina has been leaning on a small team of nannies who help her with their two small kids as she juggles business obligations and managing the household."

Tarek and Christina were married in 2009 and share two beautiful children. Back in December, they confirmed they have decided to go separate ways. Tarek filed for divorce in early January.

But it seemed like Tarek stayed true to his words about co-parenting as back in Jan. 7, he posted a video of his candid moment with his two kids that he also captioned with the hashtag "luckiest man alive."