'Flip or Flop' Season Renewal, News Details: Season 7 to Air by December

Tarek and Christina El Moussa's marriage may be over, but their home improvement reality show, "Flip or Flop," is far from it - with the show being renewed for a seventh season.

Facebook/TarekAndChristinaA promotional photo if Tarek and Christina El Moussa's HGTV program "Flip or Flop."

The El Moussas officially filed for divorce three months ago but have recently signed up with HGTV to renew their show and extend the seventh season for 20 more episodes.

"Tarek and I have been working together for a long time and we look forward to continuing to work together on Flip or Flop," Christina said in a statement given to PEOPLE.

Tarek also appreciated the support that HGTV has given him and Christina, and this encourages them to continue to flip more houses on "Flip or Flop."

HGTV's General Manager of U.S. programming, Allison Page, acknowledged that the couple's expertise has made their show an audience favorite on the network.

"The series is so successful because it shows how real estate and renovation savvy can lead to financial success," Page said in an interview with E! News.

"Flip or Flop" had so far spawned a number of spin-offs, including "Flip or Flop Vegas" with Bristol and Audrey Marunde as the host couple and "Flip or Flop Atlanta" which premiered this month with couple Ken and Anita Corsini as hosts.

Three more spin-offs are still in development - "Flip Flop Texas," "Flip Flop Nashville" and "Flip Flop Chicago."

The El Moussa couple have been separated since May 2016, but it was not until December 2016 that news of it broke out. Yet even then, the couple still continued working together, though they go home to different houses by the end of the day.

"We had fun onstage together and went home to different houses, but we both went home happy. It's comfortable for us to work together," Christina previously shared with PEOPLE.

The couple has two children - Taylor, 6, and Brayden, 20 months - and they share parental duties and custody.

"Flip and Flop" will continue to air until fall and season 7 is scheduled to air by December on HGTV.