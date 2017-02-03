'Flip or Flop' Spinoff News 2017: 'Younger' Co-star Could Join Christina El Moussa, According to Rumors

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

The HGTV hit show "Flip or Flop" stars couple Tarek and Christina El Moussa who "flip" and remodel dilapidated houses and sell them as newly built properties. The show has managed to get good ratings, but their relationship has suffered badly in the last year, and news of divorce has shocked fans of their show.

Facebook/HGTV "Flip or Flop" stars Tarek and Christina El Moussa announced their split in December 2016.

The scenes in "Flip or Flop" seem to feature a loving couple with a smooth, nurturing relationship, but recent news has indicated the pair are having a much more difficult time behind the scenes.

According to claims made by In Touch, Christina is now settled on divorcing her co-star and moving on by starting her own new property show without him. The "Flip or Flop" spinoff show would apparently star a "younger" costar, the magazine has claimed.

In a recent episode titled "Addition and Subtraction" many fans commented on social media that the pair's troubles were apparent, as Christina started to be more assertive while her husband tried to prove his value in the show.

However, other sources have told TMZ that the couple is planning to continue with the show, which is currently airing, and will continue to film new episodes. But ultimately the show's longevity is still HGTV's call, and things may center upon whether fans of the show will continue to watch despite knowing that the pair's previously perfect image as portrayed in the show no longer exists.

So far all indications are that fans will continue to watch, as "Flip or Flop" has managed to achieve high ratings in recent episodes, and those same excellent ratings have strengthened the rumors that a spinoff series may be possible as an alternative or even as an addition to the current Flip or Flop series.

"HGTV respects any decision that Tarek and Christina make about their personal relationship," HGTV told TheWrap. "'Flip or Flop' will continue to air on HGTV as scheduled."