'Flip or Flop' News 2017: Christina El Moussa and Gary Anderson Getting Serious, Reports Claim

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

Everything seems to be smooth sailing for "Flip or Flop" star Christina El Moussa. Following her split from husband of seven years, Tarek El Moussa, Christina has moved on to dating contractor Gary Anderson. And if reports are to be believed, their relationship is apparently getting serious.

Facebook/HGTV 'Flip or Flop' stars Tarek and Christina El Moussa announced their split in December 2016.

According to Hollywood Life, Christina has been spending a lot of quality time with Gary and his daughters, Kacey and Kristen. A source close to them even went so far as to call them best friends.

Kristen is getting married soon and Christina is apparently attending the event as Gary's date. The HGTV star even posted a snap on her Instagram account featuring her and Kristen in a snowy city in Utah.

A photo posted by Christina El Moussa (@christinaelmoussa) on Dec 30, 2016 at 12:17pm PST

Christina is currently in the middle of a divorce with Tarek, who co-stars with her on "Flip or Flop." The famous couple announced their split in December 2016 in a statement released by PEOPLE.

"Like many couples, we have had challenges in our marriage. We had an unfortunate misunderstanding about six months ago and the police were called to our house in an abundance of caution," the statement read. "There was no violence and no charges were filed."

"During the process, we are committed to our kids and being the best parents we can be. We will continue to work through this process civilly and cooperatively, and plan to continue our professional life together," it continued.

The El Moussas have two children together: six-year-old Taylor and one-year-old Brayden. And by the looks of things, the couple are making good on their promise to co-parent their kids in a calm and mature manner.

According to E! Online, Tarek and Christina are very respectful of one another, although there have been reports claiming that their split was not at all amicable. The source told the publication, though, that there is no truth to the allegations.