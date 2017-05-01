'Flip or Flop' Star Christina El Moussa Has Not Slept with Ex-Husband Tarek Since Split

"Flip or Flop" stars Tarek and Christina El Moussa have been very civil and amicable, despite being no longer married. And while fans may be hoping that the two have rekindled their relationship, Christina recently revealed that she has not slept with Tarek since the split.

Facebook/HGTVHGTV's 'Flip or Flop' stars former husband-and-wife duo Tarek and Christina El Moussa.

The "Flip or Flop" host said as much when she spoke to E! News recently. "I have never gone back in the ex category," she said. "We're actually really good. We've been separated for almost a year now. We've made a lot of progress on our relationship. We're just really focused on the kids, and we're really excited to start on 15 new episodes of 'Flip or Flop.'"

Christina's words have certainly been proven. The ex-couple previously attended an investor summit in Las Vegas, Nevada. More recently, they walked the carpet together at the Daytime Emmys.

Fun evening presenting at the day time Emmy awards ... ⭐️and super excited to start filming a brand new season of #fliporflop ✨ A post shared by Christina El Moussa (@christinaelmoussa) on Apr 30, 2017 at 6:02pm PDT

Both parties have said that their top priority is the well-being of their children, 6-year-old Taylor and 1-year-old Brayden. They are also working on the new season of HGTV's "Flip or Flop."

As for their individual romantic lives, Christina was previously linked to Anaheim Ducks hockey player Nate Thompson. Prior to that, she was known to be dating contractor Gary Anderson. However, Christina has maintained that dating is not at the top of her list right now.

"Dating is not my priority," she told E! News. "If I met someone, then that happens. But I'm not really out there looking for that."

Tarek, on the other hand, had a short-lived relationship with Alyssa Logan, his children's nanny. He has also battled with cancer, thyroid and testicular, the latter of which he kept a secret for a long time.

Tarek and Christina were married for seven years before splitting up last year. They announced their separation in December 2016, but they had already been broken up for eight months prior to the big reveal. In January, Tarek filed for divorce.