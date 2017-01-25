'Flip or Flop' Updates: Show to Continue After El Moussas' Divorce?

Estranged couple and stars of HGTV's "Flip or Flop" Tarek and Christina El Moussa are rumored to be willing to continue their show even after the divorce.

Rumors of a cancellation have been plaguing the television series after news of the El Moussas' separation started spreading. Tarek and Christina, who started filming "Flip or Flop" in 2013, are officially getting a divorce several months after an explosive fight that involved the police.

In May last year, the authorities were called in after a witness saw Tarek leaving their home carrying a gun. It seems he and Christina had just had a fight. Later on, the police found him in the woods, but he claimed he was not suicidal. Tarek said he just brought the gun to scare off wild animals.

According to a report from TMZ, the El Moussas will not let their hard work be wasted just because of their personal problems. A source tells the media outlet that the two are working on a civil relationship so that they can continue "monetizing what they do."

It has been reported previously that new episodes would be filmed in 2017 to fulfill contractual obligations, but after that, the show would end. In December, HGTV released a statement about the status of the show. According to the press release, the network is leaving it to the El Moussas to decide on what is best for their family.

"We admire and appreciate Tarek and Christina's great work on 'Flip or Flop.' When it comes to matters related to their own family, we respect their privacy and honor any decision that works best for them and their children. HGTV is currently airing episodes of 'Flip or Flop' and the series will continue production as scheduled," the statement reads (according to Us Weekly).

At the time, Tarek and Christina also released a joint statement about their split where they said that they were reevaluating the future of their marriage and that their priority now is their kids. They also stated that even though they are separating, they choose to keep on working together.