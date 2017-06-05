'Flip or Flop Vegas' Rumors: Spin-Off Not a Replacement for the Original?

While the HGTV spin-off series to the popular "Flip or Flop," "Flip of Flop Vegas," was originally thought to replace the original, unconfirmed reports claim that the original "Flip or Flop" show will be back later this year.

Facebook/HGTV"Flip or Flop Vegas" hosts Bristol and Aubrey Marunde were discovered through Instagram.

"Flip or Flop Vegas" officially arrived on TV last April and ushered in two new faces in the popular HGTV show, Bristol and Aubrey Marunde. It is said that the male Marunde is an expert in contracting and demolition while his female counterpart excels in real estate and designing. Reportedly, HGTV contacted the couple after discovering Bristol's Instagram account, where photos and videos of his projects were posted.

According to reports, the two hosts of "Flip or Flop Vegas" first met back in 2009 while watching a UFC match with common acquaintances. After going out for coffee once, it dawned on both of them that they liked each other, and it did not take long for them to tie the knot.

After "Flip or Flop Vegas" debuted in April, it was thought that the new show would replace the original "Flip or Flop," whose hosts, Tarek and Christina El Moussa, were embroiled in a scandal following their divorce. While HGTV has already decided to cancel the show, the El Moussa couple agreed to continue with their professional dealings and hosting the original "Flip or Flop" show.

While HGTV has yet to officially announce the next season of the original "Flip or Flop," it has been learned that the El Moussa couple had revealed that production for the next season of their show's next season has already begun. Allegedly, the latest season of the popular HGTV show will return later this year.

Nonetheless, it is suspected that even if the original "Flip or Flop" returns, its spin-off show, "Flip or Flop Vegas," will continue to air as part of HGTV's move to expand the "Flip or Flop" empire.

"Flip or Flop Vegas" airs over HGTV on Thursday nights at 9.