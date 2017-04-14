Florida Panthers NHL Trade and Roster Rumors: Jaromir Jagr Mum on Future

(Photo: Reuters/Bruce Fedyck-USA TODAY Sports)

After a disappointing season for the Florida Panthers, hockey's ageless wonder might be ready to move on to another team.

Jaromír Jágr seems to enjoy his time in Florida, but he is set to become an unrestricted free agent on July 1. Will he be back next season?

"I don't want to talk about anything. Just wait and see and whatever happens, happens. Of course, there's going to be some kind of changes. That's what the owners want and it's already starting," Jágr said, according to NHL.com.

Jágr is already surefire first-ballot future Hall of Famer, but he's not ready to hang up his cleats just yet. He is still very productive at the age of 45 and he can keep on going. The question is, where does he fit in the team's plans for the future? The youth movement has already begun in Florida and a living legend like Jágr is going to feel out of place in a team like that.

New Panthers general manager Dale Tallon has yet to sit down and talk with Jágr about his future, but he said they are going to do it soon.

"We haven't talked. [We] talked casually with his agent about a month ago. As we have in the past, we'll sit down moving forward in the next few weeks and see what his desires are and where we think it fits or not. We'll have a good positive discussion ... and then we'll see where that leads us," Tallon stated, according to NHL.com.

Meanwhile, Panthers are going to have to make a lot of changes in the offseason, but they may have to look for a new coach first before doing anything else. Firing Gerard Gallant in the middle of the season and replacing him with former general manager Tom Rowe clearly wasn't the smartest thing to do. Now their offseason has started a little early.