Florida Shark Attack News 2017: Another 3-Year-Old Girl Bitten While at the Beach

Wikimedia Commons/Brocken Inaglory The Santa Cruz Police Authorities issue a 4-day ban after a great white shark attack was reported last Tuesday.

Another shark attack took place in Florida several days ago. According to reports, a 3-year-old girl was bitten on the leg by a shark at Bathtub Reef Beach in Martin County, prompting management to halt their operations for the rest of the day.

The incident happened around 1:20 in the afternoon of Aug. 27, when the girl, Violet Veatch, was taking a dip in the water. In an interview after the incident, Jessica, her mother, recounted what she experienced at the time of the attack.

Jessica described how she hastily pulled Violet out of the water after she heard her scream and realized that her daughter had just been attacked by a shark. According to her, she was a few feet away from the little girl when the attack happened but did not notice anything at first since she was then searching for her lost sunglasses.

"She was like 3 feet away from me and then I heard her scream... I heard her scream and I looked up. There was blood in the water, I picked her up and there was meat hanging off her leg," she said, adding that as soon as she realized her daughter had been bitten by a shark, she immediately "picked her up and ran and screamed" for help. "This is my baby girl," she told herself.

Jessica also recounted how she panicked upon seeing the blood in the water, with the skin on her daughter's leg obviously bitten. She said, however, that they were lucky that one of the beachgoers was a doctor. "He just took over from there. He took her from my arms, and took her up to the lifeguard station to start the tourniquet so that she didn't lose too much blood," she said.

Before Violet, two other shark victims were reported last July. Both incidents happened in south Florida, with bull sharks being named as the culprit.