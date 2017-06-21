Floyd Mayweather and Conor McGregor Fight: How Much Will They Earn?

Boxing icon Floyd Mayweather Jr. and Ultimate Fighting Championship fighter Conor McGregor are set to take each other on later this year. And while some are betting on who will win the bout, others are more interested in finding out how much each fighter stands to gain.

REUTERS/STEVE MARCUSUndefeated champ Floyd Mayweather is set to take on UFC fighter Conor McGregor in the ring.

According to Metro, both Mayweather and McGregor are expected to earn more than $100 million each. This is an especially high number for McGregor, whose fight in November reportedly provided him five times less than the number projected for his Mayweather fight.

Millions of fans are definitely looking forward to the fight, which will see the undefeated boxer coming out of retirement. Mayweather is ready to face the Irishman inside the ring, but it remains to be seen whether McGregor will last against the boxing champ.

The fight is set to take place at the T-Mobile Arena on the Las Vegas Strip in Nevada. It is being organized by Showtime Sports and will be available on pay-per-view. Sales are expected to skyrocket, especially since Mayweather and McGregor come from different fighting backgrounds.

Professional boxer Adrien Broner, who is also a friend of Mayweather, recently commented on the fight while speaking to CBS Sports.

"What can I say? [Mayweather] a f****** genius," Broner said. "Hell, if I don't take any punishment after my fight, I would like to fight the next UFC star on the undercard. F*** it. After this podcast, I'm going to call [adviser] Al [Haymon] and tell him to make me a fight with Steph Curry."

McGregor has certainly come a long way. Less than five years ago, the Irishman was living on welfare. However, things quickly changed when he won against American MMA fighter Marcus Brimage. Despite his impressive skills, though, McGregor is predicted to lose the fight against Mayweather.

The highly anticipated match will take place on Aug. 26.