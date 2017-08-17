Floyd Mayweather-Conor McGregor Fight Updates: Justin Bieber Doesn't Think Boxing Legend Can Deliver a Knockout

Facebook/Floyd Mayweather Despite their friendship, Justin Bieber does not believe that Floyd Mayweather can knock out Conor McGregor when they face each other on August 26.

While Justin Bieber had thrown his support to Floyd Mayweather in his previous fights, the singer does not believe that the boxing legend can deliver a knockout to Conor McGregor when they face each other in the boxing ring in Las Vegas this coming Aug. 26.

According to reports, Bieber was recently asked whether he thinks Mayweather can knock out McGregor in their controversial upcoming match. Without beating around the bush, the controversy-magnet singing superstar said that he doesn't think so.

"I think it'll be a good fight," Bieber added after speaking his mind on the possibility for a McGregor knockout.

Bieber's statement came as a surprise to many of his and Mayweather's fans. After all, it is a known fact that the singing superstar and the boxing legend share a friendship, with Bieber even part of Mayweather's entourage when he fought Manny Pacquiao two years ago.

Back in 2014, the boxer even blasted those people questioning his friendship with the pop star, accusing the act as "racial profiling." With Bieber sounding not as optimistic as he is expected to be, some people now can't help but suspect if he and the undefeated boxing champion had a falling out.

Meanwhile, although Bieber does not believe that Mayweather can knock out McGregor, the former Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC), on the other hand, hopes that he will not bring the five-division world boxing champion to the floor. For McGregor, it is unlikely for Mayweather to withstand his punches, and that the boxing legend will not last longer than two rounds.

"Part of me is hoping that maybe he can last... part of me wants to show some skill and to dismantle him. We are ready for absolutely every scenario. I am ready to go to war for the full 12 rounds and I'm ready to put him away in the first 10 seconds," McGregor said recently.