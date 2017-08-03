Floyd Mayweather Jr., Conor McGregor Fight Preview: Undefeated Boxing Champion Predicts $300 Million Earnings from the Fight

Reuters/Steve Marcus Undefeated WBC welterweight champion Floyd Mayweather Jr. of the U.S. celebrates his victory over Robert Guerrero, also of the U.S., at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada May 4, 2013.

While his fight with Conor McGregor is not expected to happen earlier than Aug. 26, Floyd Mayweather Jr. is already expecting that he will be richer by more than US$300 million after their match.

According to reports, Mayweather recently said that he can easily earn more in his upcoming fight with McGregor as compared to what he earned in his controversial fight with Manny Pacquiao back in 2015. While the conditions of the purse split between the two fighters is confidential based on their signed agreement, apparently, Mayweather already has his estimates on how much money he will go home with, much more if the fight sells well.

"I mean, am I the highest-paid athlete out there? And just coming back? We not talking about no contract. We not talking about no contract for no four years, or no contract for no five years. I can do it in 36 minutes. $300 (million) or better. In 36 minutes," Mayweather reportedly declared.

It has been learned that Mayweather took home between US$220 million and US$230 million when he fought Pacquiao two years ago, part of which came from the US$455 million in pay-per-view sales of the match. As the Mayweather-McGregor fight is only expected to gross around $606 million, some can't help but be skeptical on whether Mayweather could really go home with the figure he predicts he will earn after his fight with McGregor.

As of this writing, more and more people are placing their bets on McGregor when he faces Mayweather on Aug. 26. Reportedly, there have been 32 bets on McGregor for every one bet on Mayweather at MGM sportsbooks. Because of this, the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) fighter with zero record of a boxing fight believes, too, that he will make money because of all the bets placed on him.

As to who between the two fighters will go home with a fatter back account, fans can only speculate for now.