Floyd Mayweather Jr. vs Conor McGregor Fight News: Undefeated Boxing Champ Formally Requests for Eight-Ounce Gloves

Floyd "Money" Mayweather Jr. has submitted a formal request to use eight-ounce gloves for his upcoming fight with Irish mixed martial arts fighter Conor McGregor.

Mayweather sent a waiver to the Nevada Athletic Commission (NAC) last Wednesday to rule out the mandated 10-ounce gloves on his fight with McGregor in Las Vegas on Aug. 26, BBC confirmed.

According to NAC rules, boxing matches where both contenders are at 154 pounds have to use 10-ounce gloves, which are the terms for Mayweather and McGregor's upcoming fight.

This ruling is to ensure the safety of the fighters since lighter gloves offer less support for the hands but at the same time, delivers stronger impact from punches.

Although Mayweather is pushing to wear eight-ounce gloves, he released an open invite for McGregor to choose any kind of gloves he wants for their fight.

"Whatever advantage McGregor needs to feel more comfortable in the ring, I'm willing to accommodate. Let's give the boxing and MMA fans what they want to see," Mayweather said in his post on social media.

The final decision on the weight of the gloves to be used for Mayweather and McGregor's match will be up for discussion this Aug. 16.

The NAC has yet to receive the same request from McGregor. However, the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) Lightweight title holder already confirmed Mayweather's request.

McGregor posted a photo of him sparring on Instagram, with the caption, "Another handy 12 rounds today. We are prepared to destroy Floyd. Pick whatever size gloves you want as well little man. I fight with 4oz. I don't give a f**k about the size of the glove. I am coming sprinting at you with bricks. Know that. Brittle hands."

Mayweather vs. McGregor will take place on Saturday, Aug. 26 at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.