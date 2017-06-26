Floyd Mayweather Jr. Vs Conor McGregor: Undefeated Boxer 'Burns Out' Young Boxers; New McGregor Sparring Video Staged?

Floyd Mayweather Jr. has come out of retirement and still has the stamina to bring 20-year-old boxers out of their breaths.

Mayweather had a training session at Ten Goose Boxing Gym in Van Nuys, California, where he invited his followers on social media to witness his return to the ring, the Los Angeles Times reported.

The undefeated boxer was retired for almost two years but appears to be doing great in preparation for his fight with McGregor even now that he's 40 years old.

"I haven't been off two years, really. I've been running, working. I'm not rusty, I'm ready," Mayweather said.

When asked about Mayweather's preparations, assistant trainer and close friend Nate Jones said, "Did you see his work today? It's amazing. He's taking on kids 22 to 23 years old and burning them out."

Jones added that Mayweather is moving like he was 25 years old, and that "losing is like death to him."

Mayweather showed a little humility when he very much disagreed with the comment that his upcoming fight with McGregor will be an easy win. According to Jones, what makes Mayweather the legend he is today is because of his "competitive edge."

"He has the same sickness as Michael Jordan had. You may flip a coin or play a basketball game ... he doesn't want to lose in anything," Jones revealed.

Meanwhile, a leaked sparring video of opponent Conor McGregor fighting against former IBO welterweight champion Chris van Heerden is rumored to be a set-up.

Heerden shared the video on his Twitter and said that people should stop saying that Mayweather will have a hard time landing a punch on McGregor, because he was able to give him a few punches.

Jones said that the video could be a plan to blindside Mayweather of McGregor's abilities, the Independent reported. But Jones said that they don't fall for those antics and that they "prepare for anything."

Mayweather versus McGregor will happen on Aug. 26 at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.