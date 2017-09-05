Floyd Mayweather Net Worth 2017: American Boxer Joins the Ranks of Michael Jordan, Tiger Woods in 'Billionaire Athletes Club'?

Reuters/Mark J. Rebilas Floyd Mayweather Jr. lands a hit against Conor McGregor during the tenth round during their super welterweight boxing match at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada

After American boxer Floyd Mayweather Jr. knocked down Irish UFC champ Conor McGregor during their match on Aug. 27, reports came out that Mayweather—dubbed as the greatest boxer of his generation—now joined the ranks of the few billionaire athletes people know of today. However, an updated report says that while his victory over McGregor cements him as the richest boxer in history, that was not enough to make him a billionaire.

Prior to his match against McGregor, it was reported that Mayweather would bring in over $300 million if he won, enough for him to be among the few athletes to hit the $1 billion mark in terms of wealth, including Michael Jordan and Tiger Woods. According to reports, Mayweather has grossed at least $700 million throughout his career as a boxer, including what he earned from pay-per-view sales, ticket sales and other endorsements. A lion's share of Mayweather's wealth as a boxing professional reportedly came from his win against Filipino boxer Manny Pacquiao in 2015. Their bout was dubbed as the highest-grossing match in the history of the sport.

As luck would have it, the referee stopped his match against McGregor at round 10 after the Irish UFC fighter seemingly gave up his resistance against Mayweather's power punches, meaning victory for the American boxer.

Although there is no official report to confirm Mayweather's net worth as of this writing, and despite speculations that his earnings from his recent fight was enough to earn him the "billionaire athlete" title, a new report claimed that was highly unlikely.

According to CNBC, Mayweather having $700 million before his fight against McGregor and earning another $300 million afterwards is "hard to imagine," primarily because Forbes estimated that his pre-fight net worth was only $340 million. Also, he would have needed to receive $500 million from his fight against McGregor for taxes to get him a take-home paycheck of $300 million.