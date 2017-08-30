Floyd Mayweather News: Undefeated Boxing Champion Still Loves and Respects Justin Bieber

Facebook/Floyd Mayweather Despite the apparent falling apart of their friendship, Floyd Mayweather says he still loves Justin Bieber.

After it was reported that he threw a fit upon finding out that Justin Bieber unfollowed him on Instagram, undefeated world boxing champion Floyd Mayweather has recently sung a different tune, saying that he loves the Canadian pop superstar. Mayweather has said in a recent interview that he loves the singing superstar and wishes him nothing but the best despite their apparent falling out.

"Justin Bieber is at a point...he's in a place right now...he's focused. He's focused on church. He's focused on his new team. He's focused on the Lord and only thing I can do is give him the utmost respect," Mayweather told Hollywood Unlocked prior to his historic fight with Conor McGregor last August 26.

To recall, Bieber and Mayweather's unlikely friendship began in 2012 after the legendary boxer invited the singing sensation to one of his matches upon the request of Mayweather's daughter, Iyanna. From then on, Bieber had been present at the ringside in almost all of Mayweather's matches.

However, with Bieber now focused on nourishing his spirituality, thanks to the influence of his pastor friend Carl Lentz of the Hillsong Ministries, it is alleged that Bieber has started distancing himself from people who can be a negative influence in his life. According to reports, though, while Hillsong did not specify as to who Bieber should stay away from, the singer took it upon himself to cut his ties with Mayweather, and unfollowing him on Instagram is one way to cut his links with the boxer.

Last month, Bieber disappointed his fans when his team announced that he would be cancelling the remainder of his world tour. After keeping mum on the real reason for the cancellation of the last 14 concerts for his "Purpose" world tour, the singer eventually took to Instagram to reveal that his desire to nourish his Christian faith is the reason why he arrived at such a decision.

"I want my career to be sustainable, but I also want my mind heart and soul to be sustainable. So that I can be the man I want to be, the husband I eventually want to be and the father I want to be," goes a portion of popular singer's lengthy letter uploaded on his Instagram account.