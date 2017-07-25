Floyd Mayweather Promises That Fight With Conor McGregor Won't 'Be a Dull Fight'

Reuters/USA Today Sports Jul 12, 2017; Toronto, Ontario, Canada; Floyd Mayweather and Conor McGregor stare each other down during a world tour press conference.

Floyd Mayweather, the holder of an unblemished 49-0 professional boxing record, promised to take the fight straight to Ultimate Fighting Championship star Conor McGregor when they face off in the ring on Aug. 26.

Mayweather, well known for his evasive style in boxing, stated that he will be right up in the middle exchanging blows with McGregor in the coming fight, according to Boxing Scene. The two fighters are set to fight at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas next month.

"He's going to fight to the end. He's approaching this fight like I'm approaching this fight," Mayweather said of his opponent. "It's kill or be killed. Believe me when I say this: It's not going to be a dull fight," the top-ranked boxer added.

The five-division world champion will be coming back from two years of retirement to lace up the gloves again, while it will be the first professional boxing match for McGregor, whose previous experience until now has been in the UFC ring, as noted by Metro.

Mayweather concedes that at 40 years old, he simply is not as agile as he used to be in May 2015, when he defeated Manny Pacquiao in a high-profile match. He will be forced to stand toe to toe with the Irishman this time, as the fight could turn out to be a close-range slugfest.

McGregor, the reigning UFC Lightweight champion, made his name with the use of his elbows, knees and kicks in the octagon. Mayweather, however, appears to be unfazed by the prospect of tangling it up with the mixed martial arts fighter. "Am I worried about an elbow or knee? I'm going to let the referee do his job," the undefeated boxer said.

"He will be extremely fair but firm. Nevada Commission is about treating everybody fair," the 40-year old boxer added, noting how there's a clause in the contract that could fine either fighter heavily should they use an illegal move in the match.