Floyd Mayweather Rumors: Boxing Legend's Alleged Girlfriend Not Watching His Fight Tonight

Facebook/Floyd Mayweather How much money will Floyd Mayweather bring home after fighting Conor McGregor tonight?

While no official announcement has been made about her supposed relationship with Floyd Mayweather, Abigail Clarke is rumored not to watch the boxing legend's fight with Conor McGregor in Las Vegas tonight.

There is no questioning that the eyes of boxing fans are locked on Mayweather and McGregor as the undefeated boxing champion and the current Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) Lightweight Champion engage in a historic fight tonight. However, some also can't help but take their eyes off the upcoming fight and wonder on some trivial things: Will Mayweather's rumored girlfriend, Clarke, who is a British reality star, watch his fight live?

While it remains unclear whether Mayweather and Clarke are really a romantic item, sources claim that the reality star and the boxing legend hit it off right away when they first met, with Clarke, allegedly, getting blown by the boxer's sense of humor and generosity.

"Although she knew about his reputation as a party animal, she's been pleasantly surprised and discovered he's actually a really lovely guy. He made sure they were friends first, before trying to take it further. He's really helped mend her broken heart and heal her scars," the incognito source revealed.

It is suspected that, in the event that Mayweather and Clarke are, indeed, in a relationship, the two may be keeping their relationship low-key. If Clarke's Instagram account is to be the basis, she only has one picture together with Mayweather, and it was taken last year.

As it is not clear if Mayweather and Clarke are really in a relationship, some can't also help but be skeptical if the reality star is supporting her alleged boyfriend by watching his fight live with McGregor tonight. After all, her recent Instagram post reveals that she is in Ibiza, Spain, enjoying the remaining days of the summer.

Apart from Clarke, Mayweather has also been linked to Rmarni Eliss, who is said to work as a New Look shop assistant, and Yahaira Vianne Ochoa, an eyelash and hair extensions specialist.

Whether any or none of these three women will show up in the audience seat tonight, fans can only speculate for now.