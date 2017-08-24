Floyd Mayweather v Conor McGregor Fight Preview, Update: Fighters Promised to Give a Good Fight During Final Press Tour in Vegas

Facebook/MayweatherPromotions Teaser poster for the upcoming Floyd Mayweather v Conor McGregor boxing match on Saturday, Aug. 26

Boxing champion Floyd Mayweather and mix martial artist Conor McGregor appeared to be calmer during the final press conference for their upcoming bout this weekend.

Compared to the past press tours where the two fighters met each other face-to-face in different cities around the world, the insults that were hurled against each other came fewer at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Based on his speech, the UFC MMA fighter showed his confidence that he can beat the undefeated professional boxing champ in their 12 round-match, which is also dubbed as "The Money Fight." He also claimed that Mayweather's camp made a mistake when they picked the 8-ounce gloves for the bout since it can work to his advantage.

On the other hand, Mayweather opted to praise his opponent in his own speech. According to the 40-year-old pro boxer who just got out of retirement just for their upcoming fight, McGregor has a great career in MMA and they will definitely show their fans a great match.

Yet Mayweather boasted that he has the advantage in their upcoming bout. "I've faced 47 opponents; they said I have brittle hands or I was a scared guy, but listen, the last time I checked, nobody has walked me down. It's called smarts, it's called having the IQ and having patience. From day one everything my dad taught me, I still know today," Mayweather stated. "Every combination that was taught to me, I still know. Everything in boxing that can be done, I've done it a thousand times. I was born a fighter and I will die a fighter."

Meanwhile, the Irish fighter also revealed during the press conference that he is still planning to continue pursuing a career in both boxing and mixed martial arts after facing Mayweather on Saturday, Aug. 26. "After I get victory I will certainly be looking to compete in both sports. Since I'm the king of the boxing ring and king of the MMA maybe I will make my own hybrid. Then if anyone wants to challenge me they can do it in my octagon," the reigning UFC lightweight champion stated.

The upcoming "The Money Fight" will be held at the T-Mobile Arena in Paradise, Nevada.