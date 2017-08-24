Floyd Mayweather vs. Conor McGregor Fight Date, Time, PPV Price: Highly Anticipated Boxing Bout to Happen This Weekend

Reuters/Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports Floyd Mayweather Jr. looks on during a media workout in preparation for his fight against Conor McGregor, Aug. 10, 2017.

The unbeaten boxing champion Floyd Mayweather is set to face UFC legend Conor McGregor in a fight that is worth millions of dollars.

According to Daily Mirror, while McGregor, who holds a professional record of 21–3, has not fought in UFC since last fall, this will also be Mayweather's first fight since 2015, when he defeated Andre Berto, living up to his name as the unbeaten five-division champion, and going into retirement.

Mayweather boasts one of the best records in the history of boxing and now, he has come out of retirement and is set to win against the Irish fighter in his 50th professional fight. It is going to be interesting to see how the fight will go between a boxer and a mixed martial artist, especially since UFC president Dana White revealed that it will be purely boxing.

Will this give Mayweather a huge advantage over his opponent?

This Saturday, Aug. 26, the two exceptional fighters will be facing off at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, which is was where high-profile fights like Canelo Alvarez vs. Amir Khan and Canelo Alvarez vs. Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. had been held.

As per News, this fight can be even bigger than Mayweather's bout against Manny Pacquiao because while the Filipino fighter had a sizable global fan base, McGregor is supposedly way more popular. The 40-year-old boxing champion, on the other hand, is still consistent with drawing people to watch his fights, especially those who wish to see him lose.

According to Independent, the upcoming fight is expected to gross about five million Pay-Per-View purchases, which would draw in a cash windfall of about 475 million dollars, while the projected Nevada betting currently stands at 30 million dollars. As for the sponsorship, it said to likely exceed 20 million dollars.

Fans in the United States can watch the Mayweather vs. McGregor fight live via Pay-Per-View at 9 p.m. ET on Showtime. It is also available via Pay-Per-View on Sky Sports for those in the U.K. and on Foxtel for those in Australia.