Floyd Mayweather vs. Conor McGregor Fight News 2017: Mayweather- McGregor Loses Fight Date to Alvarez-Golovkin

The potential boxing match between pound-for-pound boxing great Floyd Mayweather Jr. and Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) lightweight champion Conor McGregor is still nowhere close to being done, but it seems they already had a target date for the bout. Unfortunately, they will have to change it because Canelo Alvarez and Gennady Golovkin are fighting on the same night.

(Photo: Reuters/Adam Hunger-USA TODAY Sports)Conor McGregor celebrates after defeating Eddie Alvarez in their lightweight title bout during UFC 205 at Madison Square Garden, Nov. 12, 2016.

In an interview with Fight Hub TV, UFC president Dana White revealed that Mayweather and McGregor were supposed to fight on Sept. 16 if they agree to terms, but that's no longer possible since two of the best pound-for-pound boxers already had the date booked.

White could be saying this to drum up more interest, but FOX Sports' Damon Martin said several sources also told them that the fight was supposed to happen on that date.

"Unfortunately it appears McGregor and Mayweather will now either need to move up the date for their proposed fight or push it back past September because Canelo vs. Golovkin is also expected to draw sizable numbers even if it's not as big as the matchup between the biggest star in UFC history and boxing's retired pound-for-pound king," Martin stated in his report.

Meanwhile, White also talked about the status of the potential fight between Mayweather and McGregor, and as expected, negotiations are still at a standstill.

"Floyd wants this fight and we're trying to make it so let's see what happens," White said during the interview with Fight Hub TV, via the Independent. "Conor is having a baby and once he has the baby we will figure it out," he added.

Now that McGregor and his girlfriend, Dee Devlin, just welcomed their newborn son into the world, that's one hurdle out of the way.

Mayweather and McGregor better agree on a deal soon or else they may not have the chance to face each other in 2017.