Floyd Mayweather vs Conor McGregor Fight News 2017: McGregor Has Agreed to Terms of Fight With Mayweather

It took months to get it done, but the proposed boxing match between pound-for-pound boxing great Floyd Mayweather Jr. and Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) lightweight champion Conor McGregor has finally taken a step closer to reality.

(Photo: Reuters/Adam Hunger-USA TODAY Sports)Conor McGregor celebrates with his two championship belts after defeating Eddie Alvarez in their lightweight title bout at UFC 205, Nov. 12, 2016.

During an interview with Fancy Combat, UFC president Dana White said that the UFC has reached an agreement with McGregor for the Mayweather bout. However, he also added that lawyers still have to look over the agreement before he can present the terms to Mayweather's camp this week.

White didn't discuss the details of the deal, but observers believe it should be close to the $75 million payday White spoke about last month.

Dealing with Mayweather isn't going to be easy either because he wants the bigger slice of the pie. So, how much are they willing to give to Mayweather? If McGregor is getting around $75 million Mayweather's purse will probably be around $100 million.

White also noted that they might have to move on if they couldn't come to terms with Mayweather.

"If that deal can get done, then we'll get it done. If we can't, I'll need to move on," he said, via Bloody Elbow.

"It's either going to happen this year, or it's never going to happen at all. This isn't something that I'm going to spend a bunch of time on, or I'm going to dedicate the next three months of my life to. Conor wants to fight twice this year. He feels the same way. He wants one of those fights to be Floyd, if possible," he continued.

Meanwhile, former middleweight champion Andy Lee isn't a fan of the potential bout and he told RTÉ Sport that "it's like asking a triathlete to swim against Michael Phelps." Well, that's an interesting way to describe it.

He thinks McGregor can go the distance with Mayweather, but he doesn't think the Irish fighter has a chance of winning.