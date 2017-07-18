Floyd Mayweather vs. Conor McGregor Fight Preview, Latest News: UFC Champ Knocked Out During Sparring Session

(Photo: Reuters/Lucy Nicholson) Floyd Mayweather Jr. and Conor McGregor during their press conference for their upcoming bout.

Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) superstar Conor McGregor reportedly got knocked out during a sparring session in preparation for his highly anticipated boxing match with Floyd Mayweather.

This is what former World Boxing Organization (WBO) welterweight champion Jessie Vargas claimed in a recent interview with Villainfy Media. He said:

Conor's gonna get knocked out. Mayweather always lives up to the hype. I have no doubt. I actually want to put down money on it, the odds aren't that bad. [McGregor] got knocked out in sparring already, man.

Vargas revealed that Bradley Wheeler was the one who knocked him out as he called out Mystic Mac's prediction that he will knock Mayweather during the fourth round. He explained:

I'm looking forward to Floyd coming out with a victory by knockout in six, seven rounds. I have no doubt. I actually want to put some money on it. It's a 99 percent win.

If this is really the case, it might come as a concern to fans who have been rooting for McGregor to not just beat Mayweather, but also knock him out.

The Irishman has a lot of naysayers too as they are puzzled as to how he thinks he can beat a fighter in a kind of match where he has emerged victorious every single time he entered and left the boxing ring.

McGregor has been training hard as he gears up for what is being deemed as one of the biggest fights in sports history. Two worlds collide as the Irish mixed martial artist will try to beat the undisputed boxing champion in his own game.

The UFC champ recently posted a photo of himself along with his newborn son, revealing in the caption that he is off to another sparring session.

Sparring today. A post shared by Conor McGregor Official (@thenotoriousmma) on Jul 17, 2017 at 7:14pm PDT

Many experts consider Mayweather–McGregor is a serious mismatch, but legions of fans cannot wait to see it all unfold especially after a profanity-laden press conference for the fight.

McGregor and Mayweather promoted their upcoming showdown in the past week by visiting four cities — Los Angeles, Toronto, New York and London — and there was no shortage of expletives as the two taunted each other with their riches and achievements.

McGregor and Mayweather will tussle in Las Vegas on Aug. 26.