Floyd Mayweather vs Conor McGregor Fight Preview, PPV Price: How to Watch Boxing Match Online

Floyd Mayweather and Conor McGregor is about to face off this Saturday, Aug. 26, at 9 p.m. EDT in Las Vegas. How can fans watch online as the undefeated five-time boxing champion squares up against the Ultimate Fighting Championship superstar?

Reuters/Lucy Nicholson Undefeated boxer Floyd Mayweather and mixed martial arts champion Conor McGregor square off.

Saturday looks to be promising, as Mayweather himself promised that he will go toe-to-toe against McGregor in their upcoming Las Vegas date. Luckily for fans, there's a lot of options to watch the match on their computer, phone, or television. Expect to pay almost $100 to watch the pay-per-view main event, though.

The weigh-in and the other pre-fight ceremonies are mostly free to watch, according to CNET. The fighters tipped the scales on Friday, Aug. 25. Fox Sports streamed this event for free via their website, or through one of their several versions of the Fox Sports Go app for Android, iOS, Apple TV, Android TV, Fire TV, Xbox One, or Roku.

Fox Sports is also hosting a free stream of the pre-fight show on Saturday, which will go on for about an hour before the opening fights. Everything before the main event will also be streamed by Fox or UFC for free, including the undercards.

Things are different when it comes to the main event, however. The usual recourse is to watch by cable pay-per-view, but CBS and UFC offer alternative options to stream the fight to other devices.

UFC Fight Pass offers pay-per-view streaming options for the main fight in select regions around the world. Buying access through their PPV lets viewers watch the stream through PC, mobile devices, consoles, smart TVs and streaming devices.

CBS also makes the fight available via its Showtime PPV website, available in select countries as well. Buyers have to keep in mind that purchasing the PPV through the website makes the stream available through a computer only.

To get CBS' stream to a mobile device or Apple TV, users must buy the PPV through the respective app for the device.