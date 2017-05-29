Floyd Mayweather vs Conor McGregor Fight Rumors 2017: Negotiations Still in Place

Will MMA knock-out artist Conor McGregor be the first fighter to bring Floyd Mayweather to his knees in the ring?

Reuters/Adam Hunger-USA TODAY Sports Conor McGregor vs Floyd Mayweather fight reportedly to happen Sept. 16

According to reports, the anticipated bout between boxing pound-for-pound legend Floyd Mayweather and UFC lightweight champion Conor Mcgregor is close to becoming an official fight.

Dan Hardy, former UFC fighter, believes that Mcgregor might have a hard time knocking out Mayweather despite being a great fighter. Mayweather is known for being the best defensive boxer, and that looking for a window of opportunity to knock him out will eventually be frustrating for the MMA artist. If the match ensues, Hardy bets the match will be an exhibition of defensive boxing.

However, Top Rank CEO Bob Arum has another possibility in mind. According to other reports, Arum has publicly announced that in case the negotiation between McGregor and Mayweather falls through, maybe Filipino boxer Many "Pacman" Pacquiao will agree to exchange blows with McGregor. Pacquiao is currently preparing for his world title bout against Jeff Horn on July 2.

Rumor has it the Mayweather and McGregor fight will take place in Las Vegas on Sept. 16. The date and place might be bogus since Saul Alvarez and Gennady Golovkin are expected to fight on the same day.

If the Mayweather versus McGregor fight will take place this year, most probably the fight will happen any date after the Alvarez and Golovkin bout.

Pundit Arena has learned that Dana White has just recently reached an agreement with Conor McGregor with regard to the proposed fight against Mayweather. If the UFC president and all other parties involved sign the agreement, it won't be long before the anticipated Mayweather and McGregor fight will be officially announced.

Having said that, fans should expect promotional videos and other forms of marketing collateral to spread online in the coming weeks.