Floyd Mayweather vs. Conor McGregor: How Much Will Each Fighter Earn from Super Bout?

It is finally happening. The legends Floyd Mayweather and Conor McGregor will finally meet in the ring for an exciting battle of the fists.

REUTERS/Andrew CouldridgeShown in the image is boxer Floyd Mayweather.

Mayweather announced his retirement after his fight against Andre Berto back in 2015. Leaving an unblemished 49-0 record, he has not fought since then. Now, he is coming out of retirement to fight UFC legend McGregor in the most hyped sporting event of the year.

McGregor has never been a professional boxer, but he is the reigning UFC lightweight champion, and the former featherweight champion. When he knocked out Eddie Alvarez in November last year, he became the first UFC fighter to hold two lightweight championship belts simultaneously.

According to TMZ Sports, UFC chief Dana White told the publication that it will be a 12-round boxing match, wherein both athletes will wear 10-ounce gloves and fight at the light-middleweight limit of 154 pounds. It was White who pushed to make this fight possible.

As to how much they will bag in from the fight, White said that he expects McGregor to earn at least $100 million. The 28-year-old fighter himself also reportedly said that he expects to make more than that amount.

As reported by The Mirror, Mayweather will also possibly rake in at least $100 million, considering that billions of dollars in sum are being discussed as early as now.

Check out the official poster for the Floyd Mayweather vs. Conor McGregor boxing match https://t.co/20qe3hTQSi pic.twitter.com/Vmt9p3v1Lb — MMAjunkie (@MMAjunkie) June 15, 2017

If Mayweather wins the fight, according to The Telegraph, it would place him ahead of the great Rocky Marciano, who also retired with an impressive 49-0 professional boxing record.

Last month, the 40-year-old boxing champion was reported to have said: "The only fight that makes sense to me is the McGregor fight. I guess I have one more obstacle that I have to get over. When we make a move it's going to be huge. When Floyd Mayweather fights, it's history."

The much-awaited fight between the boxing and UFC legends is happening on Saturday, Aug. 26, and it will take place at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.