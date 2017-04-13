Floyd Mayweather vs. Conor McGregor: Dana White Says Preliminary Discussions With McGregor Are Underway

The potential boxing match between Floyd Mayweather Jr. and Conor McGregor is still a long way off, but it seems that the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) has an encouraging step forward in negotiations with their fighter.

(Photo: Reuters/Adam Hunger-USA TODAY Sports)Conor McGregor celebrates after defeating Eddie Alvarez in their lightweight title bout at UFC 205.

According to UFC president Dana White, preliminary discussions are underway with McGregor, but they still have to work out the many sticking points before a fight can take place.

"I see this fight happening. Conor wants it, and Floyd wants it. I've said many times Conor has done a lot. He's stepped up for big fights for this company, and for me and for (former UFC CEO) Lorenzo (Fertitta). I can't deny him this fight," White said, according to MMAjunkie.

"The thing is, the longer it takes for us to come to an agreement (with McGregor), I think the longer it's going to take to negotiate with the Mayweather team. Because I know all the talk of A-side, B-side and all this stuff," he continued.

Meanwhile, Mayweather's uncle, Jeff, recently told "Eyes on the Game's" Helen Yee that the UFC wants an 80–20 split from McGregor. However, White said that wasn't true and he also had a few choice words to say to Jeff. He also blasted Top Rank promoter Bob Arum for saying the UFC wants 50 percent of McGregor's purse in the fight.

White said he was in good terms with McGregor and his camp, and they were going to meet in New York after McGregor has his baby.

It's good to hear that things are finally moving forward even though it's at a snail's pace. Mayweather and McGregor have been talking trash for months now and fight fans probably can't wait to see the two square off in a boxing ring.

Mayweather should be the overwhelming favorite in that bout, but McGregor will always have a puncher's chance against his more experienced foe.