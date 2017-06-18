Floyd Mayweather Vs. Conor McGregor News: Fight Venue in Doubt After Schedule Conflict with BIG3

Floyd Mayweather Jr. and Conor McGregor might need to unite on a venue fight first before squaring off inside the ring.

REUTERS/Steve MarcusFloyd Mayweather Jr. remains on top of the boxing world even if he's already retired.

The duo sent fans into a spin when they announced via social media that their big fight is on. The UFC Champion and the 49-0 undefeated boxer's match is scheduled for Aug. 26 at the T-Mobile Arena. However, it looks like the date for the much-awaited fight may present a schedule and venue conflict with Ice Cube's BIG3 basketball league.

According to TMZ Sports, UFC President Dana White and Mayweather confirmed that the bout will happen at the 20,000-capacity arena. It turns out the BIG3 championship game is already booked for that night at the same venue. Sources from BIG3 revealed that "there are plans in motion to move BIG3 to the nearby MGM Grand Garden Arena" to make way for the Mayweather-McGregor bout.

Reuters/Adam Hunger-USA TODAY Sports Conor McGregor celebrates with his two championship belts after defeating Eddie Alvarez in their lightweight title bout at UFC 205, Nov. 12, 2016.

The company also made it clear that they will not be backing down from the scheduled game by tweeting an image of the arena with the basketball league's logo. While it's not yet confirmed whether both parties have already resolved the issue, Mayweather vs. McGregor tickets have gone on sale this weekend and are now selling fast. The cheapest price per ticket is around $2,600.

Despite the trash talk between the two fighters before the fight was announced, Mayweather has expressed respect to the man he is going to square off against.

"McGregor is a tough competitor. People all around the world demanded this fight so I had to give them what they wanted to see," he said in an interview (via Fox News). "They asked for this fight. I was in retirement, but they wanted me back and I'm back. You're supposed to stand behind your man. Stand behind the fighter that you believe. He's a hell of a competitor."