Floyd Mayweather vs Conor McGregor News: UFC Champ Urges Money to Sign; Boxing Champ Says He Could Be His No. 50

Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC ) superstar Conor McGregor has been training after formaly signing a deal to fight Floyd Mayweather in a boxing match.

(Photo: Reuters/Adam Hunger-USA TODAY Sports)Conor McGregor celebrates with his two championship belts after defeating Eddie Alvarez in their lightweight title bout at UFC 205, Nov. 12, 2016.

Majority of what McGregor has been posting online recently have to do with the highly anticipated faceoff, which is expected to be one of the biggest events in the history of combat sports.

In a statement by the UFC lightweight champ picked up by The Mac Life, McGregor said, "It is an honour to sign this record-breaking deal alongside my partners Zuffa LLC, The Ultimate Fighting Championship and Paradigm Sports."

"The first and most important part of this historic contract has now officially been signed off on. Congratulations to all parties involved. We now await Al Haymon and his boxer's signature in the coming days," he went on to say.

As he waits for Mayweather and affix his signature to make the historic battle happen, McGregor has started training camp to prepare himself for the big fight.

McGregor recently called out the boxing champion once again in the caption of a photo of himself after a workout session. "Solid work today. Sign your end Floyd or you are just a mouth," he wrote.

In another post, where McGregor is seen in action, he shut down the naysayers who do not believe he will emerge victorious in the battle. "They say I've got no chance. But they say that every fight," he wrote.

Indeed, McGregor has proven haters wrong by nabbing a 13-second win against Jose Aldo and redeeming himself in his rematch with Nate Diaz.

Mayweather recently talked about the possibility of him taking on McGregor this weekend after the Gervonta Davis and Liam Walsh match.

He thinks the fight will happen," adding that Davis should be on the undercard. "I had a great career and my career may not be over. No. 50 may be against Conor McGregor. We'll just wait and see," he went on to say.