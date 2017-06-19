Floyd Mayweather vs. Conor McGregor News: Undefeated Boxer Comes Out of Retirement to Fight UFC Champ in August

Floyd Mayweather will come out of retirement to fight Conor McGregor this coming August. This fight is anticipated to become the highest-paid bout in history.

Reuters/Greg M. CooperFloyd Mayweather comes out of retirement to fight Conor McGregor.

Mayweather, who retired in 2015 with an unbeaten record after 49 bouts, will come out of retirement to fight the Irish UFC champion, McGregor.

McGregor has not been engaged in professional boxing, but he became UFC's first dual-division champion in November last year. McGregor was the one to initiate the fight, when he invited Mayweather under mixed martial arts provisions, BBC reported.

"They asked for this fight. I was in retirement, but they wanted me back and I'm back," Mayweather said according to the Daily Star.

"McGregor is a tough competitor. People all around the world demanded this fight so I had to give them what they wanted to see," the legendary boxer added.

The fight is happening this August at Las Vegas, Nevada. Mayweather shared the poster for their fight via his social media accounts, with the caption, "It's official!"

Even McGregor shared the announcement on his Twitter with a side by side photo of him with Mayweather, captioned, "The Fight is on."

UFC president, Dana White, announced that fight of Mayweather and McGregor will be at a boxing junior middleweight limit of 154 pounds. The contenders will be using 10-ounce gloves and the card will be held at the T-Mobile Arena, ESPN confirmed.

Mayweather versus McGregor is also expected to become the biggest and highest-paid fight in boxing history.

"It's definitely the biggest fight ever in combat sports history and probably going to be the biggest payday ever," White shared with Fox Sports. The UFC president added that both camps of Mayweather and McGregor are satisfied with their deals and are eager to fight in August.

The boxing fight between McGregor and Mayweather will be on Aug. 26 at Las Vegas, Nevada.