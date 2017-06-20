Floyd Mayweather vs. Conor McGregor: Weight Division Detailed; UFC Champ's Sparring Partner Says Irishman Will Get Beat Up

(Photo: REUTERS/STEVE MARCUS) Undefeated champ Floyd Mayweather is set to take on UFC fighter Conor McGregor in the ring.

Two worlds will collide in August as undisputed boxing superstar Floyd Mayweather and Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) lightweight champion Conor McGregor will go toe to toe in a sporting event deemed to be historic and record breaking.

After taking verbal jabs at each other in social media and interviews, the two fighting superstars will finally settle the score inside the ring.

According to UFC president Dana White, the fight will be at 154 lbs, a division that is not new to both Mayweather and McGregor, who competed at that weight.

Since the match will adopt the rules in boxing, McGregor is imagined to be at a disadvantage as he will not be able to use kicks, which were proven vital in some of his biggest victories in the UFC.

He will also wear a 10 lbs. boxing glove, which is far heavier than the gloves he wears during his fight in the octagon. That and the fact that he is taking on a boxer hailed as the pound for pound king and is reputed for his flawless defense and accurate punching. This will definitely take some getting used to, but McGregor has been training long and hard.

This will be the Irishman's first professional boxing fight while this is the first fight Mayweather will be in post-retirement. He holds an impressive 49–0 record.

The fact that the both superstars come from different worlds in the fighting business has many questioning the integrity of the fight.

(Photo: Reuters/Adam Hunger-USA TODAY Sports) Conor McGregor celebrates with his two championship belts after defeating Eddie Alvarez in their lightweight title bout at UFC 205, Nov. 12, 2016.

Former boxing champ Lennox Lewis told ESPN that he just "can't take it serious." "Mayweather is the best in his weight class, no one can touch him in boxing," he explained.

"He's a pugilist of the highest order, so for another man from a different sport to fight him? It's just ridiculous to me," Lewis went on to say.

McGregor's sparring partner, Chris van Heerden, is of the same opinion and that the superfight is just meant for the UFC fighter to show he is a boxer.

"That is the biggest mistake he can make because you cannot outbox Floyd Mayweather. You just can't. He will make you look silly. He'll make you miss. He'll literally make you look silly," he told Yahoo Sports.

He also envisioned how he thinks what will go down in the fight:

"Floyd is going to hit him and Floyd is going to catch him over and over and over. Floyd will make him miss so badly and I think Conor is going to get so frustrated that he'll let his hands drop and come with his mixed martial artist's power. He'll drop the hands and Floyd will beat him up so badly, they'll stop the fight."

Mayweather vs. McGregor will take place on August 26 at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.